WATCH LIVE: Hancock hosts ceremony for new Safe Outdoor Space at Regis University

The space for those experiencing homeless who need temporary shelter is located in a parking lot at the northwest Denver campus.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) is hosting a dedication Thursday for the city's newest Safe Outdoor Space on the campus of Regis University.

The space located in a parking lot at the northwest Denver campus opened on May 31 and is meant to provide a safe place and temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Hancock will be joined by Regis University President Rev. John P. Fitzgibbons, and Colorado Village Collaborative Executive Director Cole Chandler.

9NEWS is live streaming the event scheduled for 10 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

While the new space at Regis opened nearly two weeks ago, two other sites on Capitol Hill were shit down.

The sites at Denver Community Church on Pearl Street and First Baptist Church of Denver off Grant closed because each space has a six-month lease that expires Tuesday.

Regis University previously told 9NEWS that only two safe outdoor sites can be open at a time. Non-profit Colorado Village Collaborative runs the sites.

Another site is also scheduled to open soon in the parking lot of Park Hill Methodists Church.

A group of neighbors, who were concerned about safety and logistics, sued to try and stop the campsite from going up in Park Hill.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit a few weeks ago.

Denver's Safe Outdoor Spaces began in 2020 as a new answer to providing shelter and access to services for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The new site at Regis University, along with the one that will open up in Park Hill, will also operate on six-month leases.

