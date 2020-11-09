Hancock and Polis share reflections on 9/11 at CELL event

Thursday evening, Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opened the observance that was moved online this year due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

DENVER — During another national crisis, or three, Coloradans will observe the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks Friday, but on Thursday night, some of the state's top leaders did the duty.

"On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists not only attacked our airliners and buildings, they attacked our way of life and the very freedoms we hold dear," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, looking into a camera. "Yet, our nation's response in the aftermath showed our resolve and our values of democracy, equality and liberty.

"Tonight, we remember the many innocent lives that were taken that day. They will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts forever."

That morning nearly two decades ago, that moment recalled by every American, claimed the lives of 2,977 people and more than 6,000 others when 19 terrorists simultaneously hijacked four planes, two that flew into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and a third that crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, because of heroic passengers.

Thursday evening, Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opened the observance that was moved online this year, owing to the coronavirus global pandemic, put on by the Denver-based Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab.