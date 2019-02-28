A bill to reform the oil and gas industry in Colorado was unveiled at a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), House Speaker KC Becker (D-Boulder) and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) put out a news release advising of a legislation that "will prioritize the health and safety of communities."

The announcement is an omnibus bill that will tackle multiple sections of the oil and gas industry and oil and gas regulation.

The bill, which will be introduced in the House on Friday, is expected to make changes to the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission -- the state commission that regulates the oil and gas industry -- to regulate oil and gas activities and not "foster the development of oil & gas."

"As the industry has changed, our laws and regulations have not kept pace, leaving our neighborhoods, communities and our environment to bear the impacts and increasing risks," a release announcing the legislation read.

Erin Martinez, the widow of the man killed in the April 2017 Firestone explosion, attended and spoke at Thursday's announcement.

KUSA

The explosion killed her husband Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin III, both 42. Their bodies were found in the basement of the home.

Speaking about the explosion for first time, Erin Martinez made clear her family did nothing wrong in the explosion that killed her husband and brother.

She also described the feeling of being blown into the air and her son’s escape jumping out a window.

RELATED: Anadarko to sever 1-inch gas lines at 3,000 Colorado wells following fatal explosion

RELATED: Uncapped, abandoned gas line caused Firestone home explosion

The Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District found that a gas line attached to the well and severed near the foundation of the Martinez home leaked flammable gas into the soil.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Follow Marshall Zelinger on Twitter (@Marshall9News) for real time updates

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark