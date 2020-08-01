DENVER — DENVER (AP) - Colorado's four-month legislative session starts Wednesday, and majority Democrats want to build on legislation passed last year to extend health care coverage and lower prices.

They'll try again to create a state-supervised paid family and medical leave plan. Republican leaders are wary of more state involvement in insurance markets.

They also will insist that Colorado’s roads get their fair share of state spending without raising taxes.

Both sides profess a desire to avoid a repeat of a rancorous 2019 session in which Democrats overhauled regulation of the oil and gas industry and passed a “red flag” bill designed to remove firearms from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

