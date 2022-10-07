Heidi Ganahl declines 9NEWS debate with Gov. Jared Polis over moderator

Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, declined because 9NEWS would not negotiate about moderators.

DENVER — Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl declined to debate Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on 9NEWS later this month, her campaign announced Friday.

"The Heidi Ganahl for Governor campaign is declining a debate proposed by Denver’s 9NEWS because of biased reporting by one of the network’s 'non-negotiable moderators,' " the news release said in part.

Ganahl's campaign is correct that 9NEWS does not negotiate debate moderators with any candidate.

Polis had agreed to the Oct. 27 debate that was to take place at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

This marks the first time since 1994 that 9NEWS will not host a gubernatorial debate.

9NEWS had multiple partners for our debate proposals for both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial debates:

Colorado Politics

KRDO (Colorado Springs)

KKCO (Grand Junction)

KOBF (Four Corners)

This would have provided broadcast availability of the debate for every county in Colorado.

These are the same partners who will participate in the U.S. Senate debate on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at CSU in Fort Collins featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D) and Joe O’Dea (R).

9NEWS is hosting an unprecedented number of debates leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

The debates begin on Thursday, Oct. 13 with candidates running for the 8th Congressional District (CD8), which covers parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties. The 30-minute debate between Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo and Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer will air live at 6:30 p.m.

Democratic and Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, Congressional District 7 and CD8 all agreed to debate on 9NEWS.

