Heidi Ganahl announces her running mate in Colorado governor's race

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Republican Gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl has chosen her running mate.

Danny Moore was announced as Ganahl's pick for Lieutenant Governor, her campaign announced Monday morning.

Moore is a retired Navy Master Chief, and the president and owner of DeNOVO Solutions, LLC and Thornberry Consulting, LLC.

"Danny is a wonderful addition to our winning team," said Ganahl. "We share a common vision to lower Colorado’s soaring cost of living, gas prices, crime rates, and a commitment to making our children the priority. Together we will undo Jared Polis’ far-left policies that continue to make it impossible for hard-working Coloradans to make ends meet. We will unite Colorado behind a vision of prosperity."

Ganahl and Moore will hold their first joint appearance on Wednesday, July 20 at at 12 p.m. at JJ's Place at East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road in Aurora.

"I am honored to be selected to run as Lt. Governor on the ticket with Heidi Ganahl," said Moore. "She is a 'Mom on a Mission' and successful CEO who is ready to restore leadership and ensure our state gets our children back on track, creates an economy that does not strangle hard-working Coloradans, builds neighborhoods that are safe, and stands up for and respects our rural communities."

"As a retired Navy Veteran and a successful small business entrepreneur with nearly 40 years of leadership experience, I will be mission-focused and deliver what is best for Colorado," said Moore. "It is critical that we do better, and we will."

In April 2021, Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission voted to remove Moore from his position as chair because of social media posts alleging the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The bipartisan group voted 11-0 to unseat him from his role, with Moore abstaining.

Screenshots from his Facebook page showed Moore wrote President Joe Biden won in 2020 by stealing the election. He also declared that “mass mail-in ballots can be controlled by the people you give them too [sic],” like postal workers or election staff.

Ganahl initially said she would announce her pick for lieutenant governor on July 7, but that day came and went without an announcement.

Colorado Politics published on July 7, and then retracted, a story naming Las Animas County Commissioner Felix Lopez as the pick.

They removed the story saying on Twitter, "Her campaign says Lopez is not her pick."

Lopez is the board president of Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI), a non-profit organization that assists county commissioners statewide.

On July 7, 9NEWS reached out to CCI asking to speak with Lopez.

The response was "Felix says that all calls should go to {the spokeswoman} at Ganahl Campaign."

When reached by phone on Friday, Lopez said he was not sure who let that information get out prematurely and that conversations were still going on.

"Let's just wait," he said.

When asked if he was asked to be lieutenant governor and did he say yes, his phone started to cut out and the call disconnected.

Two additional phone calls went to voicemail and he has not responded to a follow up text message.

Marshall Zelinger and Erin Powell contributed to the reporting in this story.

