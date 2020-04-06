Ethics commission hearing on Hickenlooper complaint proceeds without him

Colorado's Attorney General must ask a judge to enforce Hickenlooper's subpoena.

DENVER — Despite an appeal filed by an attorney for former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the ethics hearing on complaints filed against him is proceeding without the former governor in attendance.

Commissioners issued a request, approved unanimously, to enforce the subpoena issued for Hickenlooper on Monday. Hickenlooper personal attorney Marc Elias, a Democratic big-leaguer paid for by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, filed a motion Tuesday night to quash the subpoena.

A Denver District Court judge, complaining in part that the former governor had an entire month to file that motion and waited until the eleventh hour, dismissed the request Wednesday night.

Elias filed an appeal with the Colorado Court of Appeals shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, when the hearing was expected to start.

Commissioners also discussed holding the former governor in contempt for failing to appear.