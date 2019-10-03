John Hickenlooper traveled more than 500 miles in his second day of campaigning in Iowa Saturday, bouncing from a small business to a college bar to several house parties and ending the day, somewhat hoarse, at a brewpub in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucus -- on Feb. 3, 2020 -- is a long ways away, but the former brewpub owner, Colorado governor and now presidential candidate told Iowa voters that he's willing to give a year of his life "to make it happen."

The first campaign visit of the day was to this northern Iowa town of 7,400 and to the Iowa Title & Realty Co. office owned by Jim Davis. "I'm the small-business wing of the party," Davis told Colorado Politics.

About 50 people crammed into the back room, which quickly became standing room only. Even a torrential rain/snow mix, cold and wind couldn't dampen the interest of local voters who plan to participate in next year's caucus.

Davis said he likes that Hickenlooper is pragmatic -- a description that surfaced several times throughout the two days of campaigning -- and that he talks about what he's for, including the major theme of his campaign: the collaborative approach.

