Gov. John Hickenlooper took another giant step forward in ending the “will-he-or-won’t-he-run-for-president” question this morning in Hooksett, New Hampshire, when he told a woman at a local diner “I’m the governor of Colorado and I’m running for president.”

It’s the second time in the last 11 days that he’s made similar statements.

His statement drew congratulations from those around him. But then Hickenlooper hesitated, just a bit. “To be honest,” he told the woman behind the counter, “I haven’t made a final decision yet.”

Hickenlooper’s trip to New Hampshire is not a part of his official schedule for the week. His last official event was on Tuesday and he has no public events until Friday.

At Roots Cafe/Robie’s Country Store in Hooksett Gov. John Hickenlooper @hickforco says he’s running for President, then kinda walks it back #FITN #nhpolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/GuQ7GmU5uN — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) October 31, 2018

Adam Sexton is the political director for WMUR, the ABC affiliate in Manchester.

The Des Moines Register reported on Oct. 19 that Hickenlooper seemed to be moving closer to a decision to run. Hickenlooper visited Iowa that week.

