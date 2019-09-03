DES MOINES, Iowa — Speaking to a room of more than 150 curious Iowans, mostly Democrats, on Friday night, John Hickenlooper, now an official presidential candidate, hammered on a theme of collaboration with those on the other side of the political aisle.

The crowd that assembled at the Confluence Brewing Co. in downtown Des Moines met a Coloradan in jeans, boots and a checked blue shirt, affable and dedicated to the message of "let's work together."

Hickenlooper has made swings through Iowa and other early caucus-and-primary states before, but not before as a declared 2020 contender.

For most of Hickenlooper's 45-minute talk, the crowd appeared engaged and interested in his views of the direction the nation should take after the 2020 election.

There's more to the story. Check it out at Colorado Politics