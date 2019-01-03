DENVER — If you have Thursday in your pool for when former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announces he's officially running for President, your odds may have just improved.

The Director of Special Projects for his Giddy Up political action committee has filed a permit to host a "celebration" in Civic Center Park on Thursday night.

The application was filed on Wednesday and approved by Denver's Park and Recreation Department.

The event is labeled as a "community gathering," with its purpose being a "celebration" for an estimated 2,000 people in attendance. The event would take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leading to more presidential speculation, the event organizer is listed as "JHFP Inc." A quick online search does not pull up a "JHFP Inc," but it fits nicely with "John Hickenlooper For President."

Lauren Hutt, the spokeswoman for the Giddy Up PAC said there is nothing to announce.

"No secret the Governor has been thinking about a run. Also, no secret that we've been doing everything to get him ready if he does get to yes, that includes looking at venues as The Washington Post reported last weekend."

Hickenlooper was in Iowa on Saturday, his third trip to the state that holds the nation's first Presidential caucus next year. He visited a coffee shop in Sioux City in northwest Iowa, then a tavern in the city of Carroll and then a soup dinner in Ames. At that dinner, he spoke to church cafeteria full of Democrats and shared the stage with official presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) and former Housing and Urban Development Director Julian Castro.

During that trip Hickenlooper told the crowd at the soup dinner, "I haven't made a final decision, but assuming I get into this race. I almost feel like it's a calling."

According to the park permit, there will be entertainment and free goods handed out. Food and beverage will also be for sale, but no alcohol will be on site, a curveball if this is indeed an event for the former brewpub owner.

Civic Center Park sits right between Denver's City and County Building, where Hickenlooper served as mayor for eight years, and the State Capitol, where he served as Governor for another eight years.

A public event park permit application is normally required 60 days in advance of the event.

"An exception was made because the place was available," said Denver Parks and Recreation spokesman Cyndi Karvaski. "We are able to make this exception for anyone."

For those of you who want to plan much too early, the forecast six days out shows 52 degrees, partly cloudy with a chance of a presidential announcement.

Marshall Zelinger is the politics guy for 9NEWS and Next with Kyle Clark. You can reach him at marshall@9news.com or follow him on Twitter @Marshall9NEWS

