Gov. John Hickenlooper took another step forward in ending the “will-he-or-won’t-he-run-for-president” question this morning but then Giddy Up, his leadership PAC, released the following statement:

“The governor makes clear in the video that he is joking and in his next sentence that he has not made a decision yet. If he had, his wife would have been the first to know. He is in New Hampshire to support 2018 candidates up and down the ballot.”

At a diner in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Hickenlooper told a woman: “I’m the governor of Colorado and I’m going to run for president.”

Adam Sexton — political director for WMUR, the ABC affiliate TV station in Manchester, N.H. — posted a video clip of Hickenlooper saying that on Twitter.

At Roots Cafe/Robie’s Country Store in Hooksett Gov. John Hickenlooper @hickforco says he’s running for President, then kinda walks it back #FITN #nhpolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/GuQ7GmU5uN — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) October 31, 2018

The Colorado governor’s statement drew congratulations from those around him. But then Hickenlooper hesitated, just a bit. “To be honest,” he told the woman behind the counter, “I haven’t made a final decision, and if I say I’m absolutely going to, then there are all kinds of legal ramifications. … I’m leaning strongly.”

On Sept. 17, Hickenlooper formed a so-called leadership political action committee, seen as an important preliminary step in moving toward a presidential run. The Giddyup PAC reported at the end of September that it had raised $280,075 just in that two-week period. According to FEC records, the PAC does not qualify for more than one candidate.

The PAC is allowed under election laws to raise money and other campaign resources to help Hickenlooper travel to raise his profile.

