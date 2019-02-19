As John Hickenlooper continues his not-quite-a-candidate-yet tour of early-primary states in the 2020 presidential race, a national news outlet wonders if the former Colorado governor's elbows are sharp enough to win.

The Atlantic has handicapped the crowded field of Democratic hopefuls. The magazine's take on Hick:

"Can he win the nomination? Maybe, but Hickenlooper might be too business-friendly (and just plain friendly) to succeed in this primary."

As for what constituency wants the Coloradan to run, The Atlantic's view is: "Hard to say. Hickenlooper’s aw-shucks pragmatism plays well with pundits, but he doesn’t have much of a national profile at this point."

And that's despite months of visits to key states and speeches to high-profile groups. He was back in early-primary New Hampshire Wednesday night, stopping by a house party to meet Democrats.

