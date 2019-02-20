John Hickenlooper paused his tour of early 2020 primary states over the weekend to talk about global issues in Germany.

The former Colorado governor "delivered an address on global trade and the future of the Trans-Atlantic alliance" at the Munich Security Conference, Hickenlooper's Giddy Up PAC said in a statement Monday. "He also participated in a range of discussions covering cyber-security, NATO, military strategy, and other national security challenges," the statement said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden -- who, like Hickenlooper, is thinking strongly of a presidential bid -- was also on hand for the annual conference, which drew national leaders, military officers and diplomats.

And while Biden got more attention at the conference, Hickenlooper "was active behind the scenes, meeting with allied diplomats and other officials," The Washington Post reports.

Both Biden and Hickenlooper reassured overseas conference attendees jittery about the Trump administration's foreign policy that they support America's traditional trans-Atlantic alliances, and the Coloradan also advocated open trade.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2SftCZa

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark