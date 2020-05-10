Denver Homeless Outloud to make 'big announcement' at 14th and Logan camp in Denver

The homeless advocacy group said the city is planning to sweep the camp Tuesday and Wednesday.

DENVER — An advocacy group for people experiencing homelessness said they will be making a "big announcement" at a news conference at noon.

Denver Homeless Outloud would not say what the announcement would be about beforehand.

The announcement will be made at a homeless camp located at 14th Avenue and Logan Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Homeless Outloud said residents of the camp will speak along with homeowners that live nearby. Homeless Outloud said the nearby homeowners will speak of their support to end sweeps that move homeless residents block-to-block.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) posted notices of clean-ups seven days ago for Logan Street between 13th and 14th avenues on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Street between 13th and 14th on Wednesday and Clarkson Street at 14th Avenue on Thursday.

Denver Homeless Outloud has called for the city to end the sweeps unless they offer housing or land for the camp residents to move to.

Homeless Outloud said this will the fourth homeless camp that the city has swept in the last three weeks.