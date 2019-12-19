DENVER — Less than 10 days after announcing they were getting a show on 710KNUS, the hosts of a conservative podcast run by a Proud Boy are claiming the station was politically pressured to cancel their deal with owner Salem Media.

The Proud Boys have been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and by the local Anti-Defamation League.

On Dec. 12, 9NEWS reported co-host Liberty Logan announced a move of the Major League Liberty podcast to KNUS, saying on Facebook, “Major League Liberty is going to its own website, we will be on the radio, not too long, on KNUS so be ready for that.”

Liberty Logan is a host with Colorado Proud Boy Louie Huey who told 9NEWS in a story last month his club is not a hate group.

Soon after the podcast announcement, a KNUS employee by the Twitter handle “The Mom Who’s Had It” wrote to Huey saying, “You were offered a meeting, three in fact, that you cancelled, to talk to me about paying to have your podcast hosted at Salem. The meeting has not and will not happen.”

In a new videocast on Dec. 16th, Liberty Logan, who was the first to make the new show claim, decried KNUS management for buckling to political pressure and made references to Antifa.

“We’re not going to work with somebody who is unwilling to stand up for us at the whims of a terrorist organization,” Logan said. “I might have misrepresented it, but don’t like you didn’t come to us with an offer.”

710KNUS host Peter Boyles has a history of featuring guests from VDARE, another organization classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

President Donald Trump has said in the past there is consideration that Antifa should be named a domestic terrorist organization. However, in response to a petition on the matter, The White House said, “there is currently no analogous mechanism for formally designated domestic terrorist organizations.”

