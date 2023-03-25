House Democrats invoke little-used rule to shut down Republicans' filibuster

Under Rule 14, a simple majority vote can limit debate on a bill to no more than one hour from the adoption of the motion.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Democrats on Saturday invoked a little-used rule to limit debate, effectively shutting down a filibuster by Republicans, after two days in which lawmakers made little progress on two gun bills.

Under Rule 14, a simple majority vote can limit debate on a bill to no more than one hour from the adoption of the motion. It's a non-disputable motion — meaning it cannot be contested — and Democrats easily won the motion on a 39-19 strictly party-line vote.

Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, called for Rule 14 to be involved for both Senate Bill 170, which seeks to expand the state's red flag law, and Senate Bill 168, which allows victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers and dealers in civil court for damages.

The House on Friday spent nearly nine hours working on Senate Bill 168. The debate was put on hold late Friday night while caucus leaders negotiated for two hours but reached no agreement.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.