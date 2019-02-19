U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, will speak at the Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama Dinner on March 9, party officials announced Monday.

The California Democrat will join the previously announced keynote speaker, U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of New Mexico, at the dinner.

Schiff has been a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump since taking over as chairman of the House intelligence panel, and has announced plans to investigate Trump's relationship with Russia and the president's financial affairs.

Schiff said in a CNN interview Sunday that there is "evidence in plain sight" of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia during the 2016 race.

He told The Hill in a Jan. 4 interview that "we need to be able to tell the American people exactly what took place in the 2016 election, and whether a foreign nation or a foreign adversary has leverage over the president of the United States."

