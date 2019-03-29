DENVER — A bill to reform the oil and gas industry in Colorado passed the Colorado House Friday morning in a 36-28 vote.

If it becomes law, SB 19-181 would change the focus of the state's oil and gas industry regulation.

In one of the bill's larger changes, the importance of oil and gas production and public health would no longer be on equal ground; the environment, wildlife and public health would take precedence over oil and gas production.

The bill would completely revamp the makeup and mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission -- the state commission that regulates the oil and gas industry -- to "regulate oil and gas activities" and not simply "foster the development of oil and gas."

The commission would also no longer be the sole regulatory body over such sites; the air quality control commission, state board of health, water quality control commission, hazardous and solid waste commission and local governments would be given control over respective portions of each oil and gas well.

Whenever any regulatory body overseeing oil and well sites disagrees on something, the group whose plan would do the most to protect public health would be the course of action taken.

The bill would also get rid of the gray area of what control local governments have and make it explicit that city councils and county commissioners can control decisions on what happens above ground, relating to permits and location of operations.

SB 19-181 would allow the state to make publicly available information related to oil and gas well flow lines - something that hasn't been legal before.

Local control of oil and gas operations were one of Gov. Jared Polis' (D-Colorado) promises during the campaign and in his state of the state address.

"It’s time for us to take meaningful action to address the conflicts between oil and gas drilling operations and the neighborhoods they impact, and to make sure that all of our communities have clean air and water," Polis said during his State of the State on Jan. 10.

Proponents of the bill believe it will give communities more say in what happens in their neighborhoods.

Opponents of the bill suggest it amounts to a ban on the oil and gas industry, and that whatever local governments decide, state lawmakers could enact stricter regulations.

The bill was approved by the Senate in a 19-15 vote on March 13 after more than 30 hours total of debate.

The bill is now headed back to the Colorado Senate, which will approve changes made by the House.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will get the bill after that.

