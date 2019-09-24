DENVER — If you're not registered to vote and have been wanting to get registered, Tuesday might be the perfect day to do it.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The day was created in 2012 to create “create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities” for Americans across the country, according to the campaign's website.

There are several voter registration events taking place in Denver on Tuesday. One of them is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Civic Center Eats at Civic Center Park.

A station will also be set up in front of the Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus.

If you can't make it to either of those locations, you can always register online at GoVoteColorado.com, as long as you have a valid Colorado driver's license or ID card.

At that same site, you can also update your registration if you've moved or would like to change your political party affiliation.

There are also links to help you locate your polling place for in-person voting or mail ballot drop off locations.

RELATED: Colorado's 2019 Blue Book already has outdated information

Voters will need to meet deadlines prior to election day in order to receive a mail ballot, however, if those deadlines are missed, residents can register in-person at a voter service and polling center in their county through Election Day.

> Click/tap here for other frequently asked questions about voter registration in Colorado

Colorado has the highest voter registration in the country with over 90% of eligible voters registered, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

RELATED: People on parole can now vote, thanks to a new law in Colorado

In 2018, Colorado had the second-highest turnout with 64% of eligible voters voting in the midterm election.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS