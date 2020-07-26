x
Rogue county meets rogue event, or how hundreds showed up for a concert and no masks required

No masks or social distancing required. And no permit required, either.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — What happens when a rogue county meets a rogue event?

On Sunday, on a private farm in southeast Weld County near Hudson, hundreds gathered for a concert and Mexican bull-riding competition, no masks or social distancing required. And no permit required, either.

Unlike Jefferson County, which ordered Bandimere Speedway to obey county orders for event sizes, or Teller County, where a recent cease-and-desist order was issued by the Attorney General for a four-day event, Weld County is taking little interest in what’s going on at this County Road 37 farm.

The event promoter has already gotten into trouble this year for hosting a similar event in Elbert County a month ago that resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak and sent at least one person to the hospital.

Carlos Barkleys of Vail hosts Mexican rodeos and concerts on private property all over Colorado.

That happened last month, when Barkleys' Mexican rodeo/concert, held in Agate, drew an estimated 2,000 people, according to Elbert County Public Health.

