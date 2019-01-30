More than 300 people have signed up to speak at a hearing at the Colorado Capitol on proposed changes to sexual education in state classrooms.

If a new contentious bill, HB19-1032, becomes law, school districts who choose to provide sex ed courses would be required to teach a comprehensive curriculum, which means more options for students other than abstinence.

Most schools in the state have done so after a similar law was passed in 2013, but there were some -- including charter and rural schools -- that opted out.

"The bill clarifies content requirements for public schools that offer comprehensive human sexuality education and prohibits instruction from explicitly or implicitly teaching or endorsing religious ideology or sectarian tenets or doctrines, using shame-based or stigmatizing language or instructional tools, employing gender norms or gender stereotypes, or excluding the relational or sexual experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender individuals," a summary of the bill reads in part.

After saying testimony would end at 9 p.m., 9NEWS learned lawmakers changed their mind and public comment could go well into the night, if not early morning on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., an announcement was made that no one else will be allowed to sign up to testify. This, after more than 300 people were already on the list to speak.

A 9NEWS photojournalist sent to cover this story called the crowd "unruly" and captured video of someone yelling in an effort to control massive the crowd.

"We want to make sure kids understand that there are different relationship models beside just heterosexual -- that there are people who are lesbian, gay and bisexual," Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver), one of the bill's primary sponsors, said.

The bill comes with its fair share of opposition, including Jeff Johnston, a culture and policy analyst for Focus on the Family based in Colorado Springs.

"I believe it's unconstitutional," Johnston said. "Colorado State Constitution makes it clear that local districts will control the instruction in public schools in their districts and this gives control to the state."

9NEWS has a crew at the Capitol and will update this story with developments as they come in.