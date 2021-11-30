Omar hangs up on Boebert, ends 'unproductive' call over anti-Muslim remarks

Tensions flared as Rep. Lauren Boebert dug in on her recent comments suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar has ties to terrorism.

WASHINGTON — Tensions flared Monday as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert dug in on her recent comments suggesting that a Muslim congresswoman has ties to terrorism amid mounting calls for GOP leaders to condemn the Colorado Republican.

A phone call between Boebert and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, ended with Omar hanging up on Boebert after Boebert rebuffed a request for a public apology and instead demanded that Omar apologize for "anti-American, anti-Semitic" rhetoric.

Commentary in video above: We hold Congresswoman Boebert to a different standard than other Colorado politicians.

Meanwhile, most Republicans remained silent as Democrats, including Omar, called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "actually hold his party accountable."

“I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate," Omar said in a statement. “To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred."

