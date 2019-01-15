DENVER — Democratic lawmakers say they plan to introduce legislation to require that Colorado's oil and gas regulators make health and environmental concerns their top priority in response to Monday's long-anticipated court ruling that says the state must give more weight to other factors.

But Republicans and industry advocates cautioned against smothering one of the largest economic drivers in a state long considered a leader in safe energy production.

The Colorado Supreme Court said in a unanimous decision issued Monday that state regulators are required to "foster the development of oil and gas resources" while enforcing property rights and protecting public health and the environment — but only after weighing the cost-effectiveness and technical feasibility of those protections.

Democrats controlling both chambers of the Legislature called the court's ruling an invitation to amend the law in order to accomplish what Xiuhtezcatl Martinez of Boulder and five other teenagers sought in 2013.

