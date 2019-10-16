ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado — Aurora voters who live in Adams County are receiving election ballots that provide inaccurate instructions when voting for one of the races.

There are two at-large council seats voters are deciding in Aurora, but the ballots sent out by Adams County say, "Vote for One."

Spokespeople for the city of Aurora and the Secretary of State's Office confirm they are working with Adams County on a solution.

One of those solutions could involve sending new ballots, with the correct language, to the 17,000 voters.

Aurora voters that live in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties received ballots with the accurate "Vote for Two" language.

The Aurora city clerk was notified of the problem late Tuesday night after an election commissioner saw something about it on social media.

9NEWS has left a voicemail for Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum.

Last year, under then-clerk Stan Martin, 61,000 ballots were not delivered when they were supposed to be.

In May, an audit of what happened revealed that a United States Postal Service employee accepted three of four truck deliveries, but turned away one truck full of ballots. A spokesman for the USPS said that the shipment didn't include necessary paperwork on that truck for the facility to accept the shipment.

Both Martin, and an executive with the ballot printing company, said that postal employee should have reported the rejected truck to a facility supervisor, which did not happen.

Those voters last year were sent their ballot after Oct. 19.

