Both as a candidate and as Colorado's new governor, Jared Polis pushed the goal of producing 100 percent of Colorado's power by 2040.

That commitment, he said in his State of the State address Jan. 10, "is not just about climate change. It’s about saving money for consumers with cheaper energy, and it’s about making sure the good-paying green jobs of the future are created right here in Colorado."

A week later, Polis issued an executive order aimed at putting more electric and zero-emission vehicles on the state's roads. He created a working group involving state agencies to promote electric vehicles and called on automakers to sell more electric vehicles in the state each year.

"In the absence of national leadership, states like Colorado, along with local governments and private and public companies, are leading the way on climate," Polis said at a news conference announcing his order.

But if Polis’ order on vehicles was the low-hanging fruit of his energy agenda, one possible next step – new state caps on carbon emissions – might just be forbidden fruit, say some GOP lawmakers and even members of the conservation community.

