Gov. Polis to hold news conference with Broncos’ Brittany Bowlen, CDPHE

Sources have said the Denver Broncos will have fans in the stands for their week three game, but details have not yet been released.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a news conference Tuesday with Denver Broncos Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Innovation Response Team Lead Sarah Tuneberg.

During the 12:30 p.m. news conference, Polis is expected to announce the state’s plan to allow some fans to attend the week three Broncos game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27.

Bowlen is the chair of the Broncos’ COVID-19 task force, and she submitted an extensive stadium safety plan to the governor’s office a few weeks ago.

That variance has not yet been posted to the CDPHE website.

A source told 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis that members of Polis’ office toured Empower Field at Mile High Stadium with Bowlen and Broncos officials recently.

The Broncos have “sold out” all their home games since 1970. That will come to an unofficial end next Monday, when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans in an empty stadium.

The plan for week three isn’t exactly clear. An earlier 9NEWS report says some estimates of 15,000 fans in the 76,000-plus seats at Mile High were too high.

The current rules allow for a limit of 175 people at outdoor events, but organizations can apply for variances to allow for more.

Multiple other NFL teams do have plans for fans in the stands, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who will have 16,000 people in attendance during their Sept. 10 home opener.