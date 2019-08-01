Democrat Jared Polis was elected Colorado's 43rd governor. Here are some biographical details.

NAME: Jared Polis.

AGE: 43 (Born May 12, 1975).

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Princeton University.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. representative, 2009-2018. Colorado State Board of Education member, 2001-2006.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Entrepreneur. Founder, ProFlowers. Co-founder, American Information Systems and Techstars.

FAMILY: Polis has two children with his partner, Marlon Reis.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @jaredpolis, Facebook.com/jaredpolis/ and Instagram.com/jaredpolis. Website: http://www.polisforcolorado.com/

Below you'll find some helpful stories 9NEWS has written to give you even more information about Colorado's new governor.

OLD BUT HELPFUL | Voter Guide 2018: Meet Democratic candidate for governor Jared Polis

NEW GOVERNOR | Jared Polis sworn in as Colorado's 43rd governor

NOVEMBER 6 | Jared Polis defeats Walker Stapleton on election night

EVEN MORE POLIS | First openly gay governor elected in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS