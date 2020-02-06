Governor Polis to address George Floyd protests, provide update on COVID-19 response

You can watch the news conference at the video player attached to this article, on the 9NEWS app and via our YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is slated to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss a series of recent protests against police brutality as well as to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The governor released a statement to the media this weekend condemning the officer involved in the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd – as well as the ensuing peaceful protests in downtown Denver that turned destructive, ending with several nights of clashes with police and dozens of arrests.

Polis has not yet discussed the protests on camera.

The governor said he will also discuss Colorado’s response to COVID-19, something he has done multiple times a week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He released guidance on Monday that would allow pools and playgrounds to reopen at limited capacity, as well as information that will held reinvigorate some summer tourism in the mountain communities that depend on it.

Restaurants were able to reopen for dine-in service last week at 50% capacity with the option to seat additional patrons outdoors.