Polis to provide Wednesday update on state’s COVID-19 response

The news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and take questions from the media for the first time since his office released draft guidelines for restaurants to reopen for dine-in service.

It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Polis has held news conferences on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Monday, he discussed plans to allow restaurants to begin to extend seating into outdoor areas like parking lots and even city streets to allow them to reach capacity.

Colorado is currently in the “safer at home” phase of its COVID-19 response, and Polis said he is looking at data to determine when services that have been shuttered for weeks such as restaurants, libraries, gyms, and summer camps can reopen.

The state is also working to bolster its testing capacity, but has fallen short of the goal of 10,000 tests a day Polis had previously set.

The governor will likely hold another media availability on Friday.