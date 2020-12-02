JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — More inmates are being released from the Jefferson County Detention Center under a new population management plan that went into effect on Jan 1, a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says.

JCSO announced Wednesday that they planned to release 23 inmates.

When the jail population exceeds capacity by 2%, steps are taken to reduce the population to manageable levels, according to the new policy. Those eligible for release must have served a minimum of 50% of their sentence, according to JCSO.

> The video above is from mid-January when we spoke with the JeffCo sheriff about the new policy.

It's at least the second time this year that inmates were released under the policy. In mid-January 21 inmates were released.

RELATED: JeffCo releasing 21 inmates early due to budget constraints

Last year, Sheriff Jeff Shrader announced his department would be facing significant budget cuts in 2020. To continue operating the jail in that county, he said he would have to make some changes in order to house fewer inmates.

RELATED: Jefferson County Detention Facility to reduce jail capacity, staffing to meet budget cuts

First, the sheriff decided to close an entire floor of the jail. That decreased the jail capacity from 1,392 to beds to 1,148 beds. Staffing was also reduced by 51 positions.

RELATED: Jefferson County considers closing fairgrounds amid budget cuts

JCSO isn't the only place feeling the effects of the budget problems. Last month, it was announced that the county commissioners were considering shutting down the fairgrounds to save money. The move would save about $1.3 million each year if it is shut down, according to Mark Skelter, the advisory committee chairman for the fairgrounds.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS