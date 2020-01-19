JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County jail on Sunday planned to release 31 inmates early as a part of jail population management plan that took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the new policy, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) announced that when the jail population exceeded capacity by 2% steps would be taken to reduce the population to manageable levels.

Those eligible for release had to have served a minimum of 50% of their sentence, according to JCSO. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said all of the inmates released Sunday were serving time for misdemeanors and had served a majority of their sentence.

She also said their release had not yet begun as of 2 p.m. and that it could take several hours to process each inmate for release.

Each morning, JCSO said the staff would meet and review the inmate count to determine if any action was needed. This is the first time since the policy went into effect that the inmates had to be released.

Sheriff Jeff Shrader acknowledged in a statement from JCSO that the early release "undermines the authority of the judges and the authority of the court."

"Releasing inmates early before they have completed their full sentence is also not the message we want to send to criminals," Shrader said. "Unfortunately, it is the action we have to take to meet the budgetary constraints we are currently faced with."

Last year, Shrader announced his department would be facing significant budget cuts in 2020. In order to continue operating the jail in that county, he would have to make some changes in order to house fewer inmates.

First, the sheriff decided to close an entire floor of the jail. That decreased the jail capacity from 1392 to beds to 1148 beds. Staffing was also reduced by 51 positions.

