Jenna Stapleton breaks from the Republican Party over Capitol riots

Stapleton, the wife of 2018 gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton, told Colorado Politics on Wednesday that she's going unaffiliated.

DENVER — If the votes had gone another way two years ago, Colorado would have a Republican first lady who, today, is no longer a Republican.

Jenna Stapleton, the wife of 2018 gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton, told Colorado Politics on Wednesday that she's going unaffiliated.

The Capitol riots last week, spurred on by President Trump, crossed a line that left her out.

"Once I heard, 'Hang Pence,' I was done," she said Wednesday.

Her husband said in 2018 that he would campaign with the president if he came to Colorado, but Trump never showed up.

Walker Stapleton plans to remain a Republican, his wife said.

She's had issues with Donald Trump for awhile, like other members of the Bush family. Walker Stapleton is a cousin to the presidential clan.

"I also believe the election was fair, and as citizens and patriots we should accept that," she said in a text exchange. "However, if people want to protest and complain about what they think is an unfair election peacefully, that’s their right.