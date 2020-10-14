5 takeaways from Gardner and Hickenlooper's final U.S. Senate debate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper squared off Tuesday night under spotlights on a darkened stage in a debate that will likely serve as the final argument the U.S. Senate candidates make to Colorado voters, who are already returning ballots at a fast clip.



Compared to their three previous debates, the candidates shared similar tempos in the final clash, with Gardner modulating down what had been a rapid-fire delivery and Hickenlooper sounding more aggressive, treading mostly familiar ground but revealing a few fresh insights.



Over the course of an hour, the two seasoned politicians made their cases and kept up the steady stream of criticism they’ve aimed at each other, presenting a clear choice for the vanishingly small slice of the electorate that remains undecided.