Julie McCluskie elected House Speaker after challenge from freshmen Republicans

State Rep. Julie McCluskie was elected as Colorado's new speaker of the House on Monday, following a challenge from newly elected Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms.

DENVER — State Rep. Julie McCluskie was elected as Colorado's new speaker of the House on Monday, following a challenge from newly elected Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms.

McCluskie, D-Dillon, won the election in a 55-8 vote, which marks the second election in a row in which the vote for speaker was not unanimous. The speaker election in 2021 broke a decades-long tradition of both parties coming together in support of the new speaker.

McCluskie was nominated as speaker by the House Democratic caucus in November, all but assuring her victory pending the official confirmation once the 74th legislative session convened Monday.

"My Colorado dream is realized here today as I stand before you, the first woman speaker of the House from the Western Slope," McCluskie said. "Today, with love, integrity, boundless energy and eternal optimism, we take the next steps to help every Coloradan live their dream."

Bottoms, who had sworn into office less than 10 minutes prior, was nominated as speaker by fellow freshman Republican Rep. Ken DeGraaf. Bottoms seconded his own nomination.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.