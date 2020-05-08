'I am not joking': GOP operative helps Kanye West file as presidential candidate on Colorado ballot

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said West's campaign turned in the required form and $1,000 fee to appear on Colorado's November ballot.

DENVER — Kanye West filed paperwork to run for president as an unaffiliated candidate in Colorado on Wednesday after his campaign asked a local Republican operative to help the rapper get on the ballot.

An avid supporter of President Donald Trump until earlier this year, West declared his candidacy on July 4 and named Wyoming "Biblical life coach" Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday afternoon that West's campaign turned in the required form and $1,000 filing fee to appear on Colorado's November ballot.

"Our office will still need to review that the presidential electors filed are registered Colorado voters before his paperwork is confirmed as complete," Betsy Hart told Colorado Politics in a text message.

In order to land a spot on Colorado's ballot, unaffiliated candidates for president had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to submit a form, including the names of nine registered voter willing to serve as West electors in the Electoral College.

