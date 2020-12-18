Rep. Ken Buck says he won't take COVID-19 vaccine but thinks those at risk should

Buck said he is more concerned about the side effects of the vaccine than of the virus.

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the Windsor Republican who chairs the Colorado GOP, said Friday that he doesn't intend to take the coronavirus vaccine out of concern over potential side effects but made clear in an interview with Colorado Politics that he believes the vaccine will save lives, and he isn't suggesting others shouldn't take it.

Buck announced his decision during an appearance on Fox Business's Neil Cavuto show, telling the host he isn't going to take the vaccine "because I'm more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I am about the side effect of the disease."

Members of Congress and Trump administration officials — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence — have begun receiving doses of the vaccine this week as millions of doses are being shipped across the country following last week's federal approval.

"I want to make it real clear we should absolutely celebrate the fact we have a vaccine," Buck said in an interview with Colorado Politics on Friday. "I want people to understand I think it’s great we have it for a lot of people that are at risk.

"It is going to save lives of health care workers and others who are at risk, and it should absolutely be taken by health care professionals who come into contact with the virus."

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) @BuckForColorado: I will not be taking the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nCM8ir7K1G — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) December 18, 2020