Ken Buck, GOP officials defend integrity of Colorado's election system amid Trump attacks

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, took part in an online town hall about the operation of Colorado's election systems.

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, brought together GOP county clerks in an online town hall Wednesday to reassure state Republicans that Colorado's election system is secure.

"It’s so important for us to understand that our votes are not being manipulated," Buck said during the hour-long event, held on the conservative site Caucus Room.

Colorado, Buck said, has "honest and trustworthy" county clerks and recorders from both major parties "who are passionate about finding the truth and who are passionate about the integrity of their system."

The event comes the same day President Donald Trump ramped up attacks on the results of the November election in a 46-minute video filled with baseless claims that his loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud and a "rigged election."

Three elected Republican clerks — Chuck Broerman of El Paso County, Carly Koppes of Weld County and Tressa Guynes of Montrose County — spent an hour responding to pre-submitted questions from Colorado Republicans about the election system they administer.

"As clerks, we believe like President Reagan — trust but verify," Broerman said.