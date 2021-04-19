Ken Buck announces bid for re-election

The Republican from Windsor was first elected to Congress in 2014.

WINDSOR, Colorado — Congressman Ken Buck (R-Windsor) announced Monday that he will run for re-election to represent Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

First elected to Congress on Nov. 4, 2014, Buck is currently serving his fourth term in the House of Representatives.

> Above video: Ken Buck, Joe Neguse propose making Amache internment camp a national park.

Ken Buck statement on bid for re-election:

“Since 2015, I have been protecting conservative values in Congress, fighting for rural Colorado, draining the swamp, and defending your God-given rights. The American experiment runs on freedom, and I plan on keeping it that way. That’s why I am announcing my re-election bid to continue to fight for the people of Colorado’s Fourth District.

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are launching attacks on our way of life in Eastern Colorado. They are taking away our guns, killing our oil and gas jobs, limiting our freedoms, and saddling our children and grandchildren with insurmountable debt.

I will fight back and do everything in my power to protect what makes America the greatest country in the world. I promise you that I won’t back down from the corrupt liberals in the swamp and their toxic cancel culture.

Thank you for your support, I hope to earn your vote again.”

