U.S. Senate confirms Ken Salazar's ambassadorship to Mexico

The former interior secretary under President Barack Obama was approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday morning unanimously confirmed former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar's nomination to become U.S. ambassador to Mexico, the first of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominees to be confirmed.

Salazar was nominated to the critical diplomatic post in July. The 66-year-old, fifth-generation Coloradan previously ran the Department of the Interior during former President Barack Obama's first term and then returned to Colorado, where he joined international law firm WilmerHale as a partner and founded the firm's Denver office.

Prior to joining the Obama administration, he served a four-year term in the U.S. Senate and six years as Colorado’s attorney general in the early aughts when he was the only Colorado Democrat elected to statewide office.

