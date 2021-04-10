Kerry Donovan pauses fundraising in campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert

The best-known Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is pausing her fundraising.

EDWARDS, Colo. — The best-known Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is pausing her fundraising.

Colorado Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat, didn't live in Boebert's district when she announced her challenge, and redrawn district lines still don't put her in the district where she said she's running.

Donovan said the new proposed congressional map hurts her chances.

In the new map approved by the independent redistricting commission, Donovan will not own property in the 3rd District. She has a ranch in Edwards, which will now be in Democrat Joe Neguse's 2nd District. Running for Congress only requires a candidate to live in the state they want to represent, not necessarily the district.

The new map has three districts that favor Republicans and four that favor Democrats. The new eighth district is a toss-up.

Donovan said she hopes the congressional map is rejected by the state Supreme Court. She argues it's unfair that the seats could be split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, when Democrats have the majority statewide.

Next week, the state Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the plan is fair. Competitive districts are not a priority for the court's review. Arguments will likely focus on a higher priority under the law--not breaking up the influence of minority communities.

The court has to rule on the plan by Nov. 1.

