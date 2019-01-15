Elections have consequences, and few Republican-linked groups at the state Capitol are likely to feel it more in the 2019 legislative session than Americans for Prosperity-Colorado.

On Friday, the political organization released its 2019 legislative agenda focused on:

Reducing the number of occupations that require state licensing;

Fighting any efforts to weaken the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR);

Supporting the oil and gas industry and rejecting renewable-energy mandates;

Working against "government-funded health care" that "our state government can't handle, financially or administratively";

And supporting "educational choice," which in the past has meant taxpayer-funded vouchers for private K-12 education and charter schools.

Americans for Prosperity is the political arm of the conservative donor network led by billionaire businessmen Charles and David Koch.

