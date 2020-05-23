Larimer County can reopen restaurants, churches and malls, but not bars

Other activities that can resume with safety measures in place are personal services, camping and non-contact recreation.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County received approval Saturday to slowly reopen some businesses ahead of the expiration of Colorado's safer-at-home order, according to Larimer County Public Health (LCPH).

Restaurants, personal services (such as salons and spas), general recreation facilities, camping, graduations, places of worship, non-contact recreation activities (such as kayaking, golfing and biking), short-term rentals and libraries can reopen, with safety measures, under the variance approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Places that didn't get approval for reopening: bars, tasting rooms, wineries, distilleries and breweries; child care facilities and day camps; and outdoor group activities.

LCPH said it could resubmit variance requests for those things but is waiting on whether the state issues its own guidance in those areas.

Businesses are required to complete checklists or submit plans for approval, depending on their industry or sector, before they can reopen, LCPH said.

In all cases, proper social distancing and sanitation protocols must be put in place in order to reopen, LCPH said.

Restaurants can reopen based on a checklist but must get approval from their municipality if they want to expand seating into streets or parking lots, LCPH said. They will be allowed to serve 30% of their capacity as indoor seating, and up to 60% capacity in unenclosed outdoor areas.

LCPH said restaurant seating must be capped at 60% occupancy, and all indoor and outdoor tables must be at least 8 feet apart.

Restrictions will be tightened again if COVID-19 cases spike and county hospitals experience capacity issues related to COVID-19, LCPH said.