US House race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch is still extremely tight

The Colorado election between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch could be heading toward a recount.

DENVER — The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch was still too close to call on Monday with a few thousand more ballots to count.

As of Monday afternoon, Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes, according to the state Secretary of State's Office. The Associated Press estimated 98% of votes have been counted.

Frisch said the Secretary of State's Office and county clerks in his district told him there are between 3,000 and 6,000 more ballots left to be counted. Some of those are ballots that need to be cured. Others are votes that were sent in from outside the country, like military ballots.

In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5%.

Boebert was lagging behind expectations in the House District 3, which covers all of the Western Slope and much of southern Colorado. The tight race garnered national attention as control of the House of Representatives remains undecided.

Voters in the district haven’t elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008. If Boebert loses, it would be another hit to disappointing results for the GOP on Tuesday night after the anticipated red wave never made the shore. But Boebert and her supporters weren't considering that option on Thursday.

“We’re confident Lauren Boebert will win re-election,” said Courtney Parella, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, whose mission is to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

Frisch told 9NEWS that he'll likely be waiting for several more days to see whether he can make up the deficit.

"I'm pretty confident that we are going to close the gap. Whether we can close the gap and get over the hump is something that we’ll have to see," Frisch said Sunday. "I don’t think we’re going to see any big news until Thursday afternoon or Friday, from what we’re hearing from the secretary of state."

Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in her first term, assailing inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her midterm election prospects in Colorado's mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican.

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and was the owner of a restaurant in Rifle, now closed, where the staff open-carried firearms.

Frisch is a former member of the Aspen City Council. He has downplayed his party affiliation in this largely rural and conservative-leaning district and instead has called himself a “conservative businessman.”

