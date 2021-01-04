Republican Lauren Boebert edges past Dem challenger Kerry Donovan in quarterly fundraising

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pulled in more than $700,000 for the most recent fundraising quarter.

COLORADO, USA — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pulled in more than $700,000 for the most recent fundraising quarter, slightly outraising the Silt Republican's leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who plans to report raising more than $630,000 in contributions for the three-month period, their campaigns said Thursday.

The race for Colorado's battleground 3rd Congressional District is off to a fast start, with both candidates raising many times what has been typical this early in the Western Slope-based seat.

Boebert, who unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last year's GOP primary, reported $356,794 cash on hand at the end of the year.

She raised a total of $2,989,589 in the last cycle but started out slowly, reporting just under $20,000 for the first quarter she was in the race.

