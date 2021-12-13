Boebert responds to 'SNL' sketch depicting her

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called the Saturday Night Live cold open featuring her and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) poorly acted.

DENVER — U.S. House Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) responded on Twitter after she was depicted in a sketch on the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live.

The Republican representing Colorado's Third Congressional District was depicted by Chloe Fineman, who appeared alongside Cecily Strong playing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) during Saturday's cold open.

In the sketch, Dr. Anthony Fauci (played by Kate McKinnon) delivers a holiday message focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When it comes to acting deeply offended about something minor, some of our most gifted performers today come not from Hollywood but from Congress, including the ladies in this next scene," McKinnon's Fauci says while introducing the congresswomen about four minutes into the sketch.

"Hi, I'm Lauren Boebert and she's Marjorie Taylor Greene," Fineman's Boebert begins as they both hold rifles.

"It's pronounced 'gun,'" Strong's Taylor Greene responds. "The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedom. Do they think we're dumb?"

"Please would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes," Fineman's Boebert adds.

"First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine," Strong's Taylor Greene continues. "Then they found a vaccine and said it worked. Then they said everyone should get it. Then people got it and it saved their lives. If that's not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is."

"So, Merry Christmas," Fineman's Boebert says. "And remember, guns don't kill people. People, people, people."

The full cold open can be seen below:

Boebert responded by saying the sketch was "poorly-acted."

"Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there," Boebert said. "BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?"

"The right doesn’t need an SNL," Boebert added in a second tweet. "We could just turn on CNN and MSNBC which are parodies of themselves at this point."

