Lauren Boebert's restaurant Shooters Grill closes

RIFLE, Colo. — For years, Downtown Rifle’s restaurant scene was furnished with one of the only places in the U.S. you could order a cheeseburger from a server packing a 9mm pistol on her hip. The establishment — Shooters Grill — was the brainchild of now-U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
On Sunday, the Silt Republican officially closed the doors to her restaurant.
“We were like a family,” she said. “I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”
In June, Boebert was told by new landlord Milken Enterprises that her lease wasn’t going to be renewed.
Boebert said the letter came as a shock. She soon called the landlord but “there wasn’t really much wiggle room or anywhere to compromise unless we bought the building ourselves.”
