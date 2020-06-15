Legislature 2020: Last day ends with a flourish

Most of Monday was left to unfinished business.

DENVER — The normal 120-day session called it quits Monday after 84 days, though it was 160 days in the making.

The legislature worked on Saturday (and the Sunday before that) to gavel out on Monday, so some could hit the campaign trail (and raise money from lobbyists, which they can't do in session) before the June 30 primary. All 65 members of the House and about half the 35-member Senate are up for reelection this year.

Most of Monday was left to unfinished business, repassing bills that were amended in the other chamber and passing resolutions — including honoring fallen officer Heath Gumm, the Adams County deputy shot and killed during a chase in 2018; declaring June Gay Pride Monday and memorializing last March as Women's History Month in the state.