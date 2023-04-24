Leslie Herod endorses Mike Johnston for Denver mayor

Herod finished fifth in the first round of the Denver mayor's race.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Former candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod has endorsed Mike Johnston in the runoff race for mayor.

"It wasn't about me. It's really about the city," Herod said. "And I stand here ready to support Mike and to support this campaign."

Johnston, a former state legislator, faces Kelly Brough, a former chamber executive, in the head-to-head matchup in June. Both finished at the top of the crowded race for mayor but failed to get more than 50% to immediately secure the seat and avoid a runoff election.

Herod said it was not a choice she made lightly, having met with both Johnston and Brough. Ultimately, she said, Johnston's compassionate leadership and his ability to understand the experiences of the people he represented won her over.

"It's about leading with compassion and putting people first," she said. "I sat down with both candidates and we had some very tough conversations, and ultimately I'm here (endorsing Johnston) today."

>Read the full article at the Denver Gazette.

FULL INTERVIEW: Herod endorses Johnston

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.