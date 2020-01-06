WATCH LIVE: 5th day of protests continue in Denver

Monday's protests follow four previous demonstrations where peaceful daytime protests turned into nighttime riots.

DENVER — A fifth day of protests in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd continued Monday.

The protests are making a statement on Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen standing on his neck in a video that has been widely shared to social media. His death has sparked rallies across the country.

That officer and other officers at the scene have been fired. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death.

What to know right now:

RTD will suspend services through Monday; no bus or rail service to/from downtown Denver; Union Station and Civic Center Station remain closed.

Mayor Michael Hancock instituted a countywide curfew on Saturday and said it would run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights, ending on Monday morning. 9NEWS reached out to clarify whether the curfew will be in effect Monday night as well.

At least six people were arrested Sunday, on weapons charges. 9NEWS has reached out for additional arrest information.

A total of 284 arrests have been made in conjunction with the disturbances over the past four days, including 170 arrests on Sunday.

A suspect was arrested after police said he on Saturday night deliberately drove into officers and a civilian, causing serious injuries.

The Denver protests are among several across the country in cities that include Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and Los Angeles.

